Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28
points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday
supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy
wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position
in the UK.
* RANDGOLD: Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said it is negotiating
with some of its employees to end their illegal sit-in at its Tongon mine in
Ivory Coast demanding annual ex-gratia payments.
* HGCAPITAL: London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc
has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer
Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its
manager HgCapital said on Monday.
* LLOYDS: The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private
ownership in the next few months.
* WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design
consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion
merger, the Times reported.
* TESCO/BOOKER: UK's competition regulator, Competition and Markets
Authority, came under pressure to intervene in Tesco's planned takeover of food
and drink wholesaler, Booker, the Times reported. bit.ly/2jtda6e
* WEETABIX: America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings,
and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders
vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
* TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL: The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's
Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm
Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as
part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.
* BRITAIN TRADE: Britain is committed to free and open trade with the United
States and Canada, UK Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Friday, though he did not
elaborate on whether that would mean bilateral trade talks with the two
countries.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Growth in Britain's private sector and confidence among
consumers remained solid at the turn of the year, according to surveys published
on Monday, although both indicators warned about rising inflation in coming
months.
