Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,186.22 points on
Tuesday, boosted by a weak sterling and a surge in services company DCC,
while UK mid-caps posted a record closing level.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, said on Wednesday it
will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back
of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
* CO-OPERATIVE GROUP: Britain's Co-operative Group said Richard
Pennycook, its CEO who played a key role in steering the group through a 2013
crisis, is to step down on March 1 and be succeeded by Steve Murrells, the
current boss of the group's food business.
* SHIRE: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire
ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to
fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in
a statement.
* BHP: Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's
Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean
government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper
mine told Reuters.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British employers struggled to find the staff they needed
in January, forcing them to increase starting salaries for permanent staff at
the fastest pace in nine months, a survey showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rahul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)