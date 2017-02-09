Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 8
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,188.82 points
on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, as a drop in energy stock prices
prompted by oil price weakness offset a rally led by housing stocks.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for
business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical
trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
* ICAG: British Airways and Iberia owner IAG is looking to offer
low-cost long-haul flights from airports other than Barcelona in its efforts to
compete on trans-Atlantic routes.
* CENTRICA: Britain's Centrica has created a new global division to
focus on end-consumers in a strategy shift away from its core energy production
business that will also merge its British and North American segments, the
company said on Wednesday.
* UK MOTOR INSURANCE: Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to
ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly
in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.
* ASDA: Wal-Mart is throwing its weight as the world's largest
retailer behind its struggling British arm Asda after admitting it was too slow
to respond effectively to the threat posed by the discount supermarkets.
* EX-DIVS: Sage Group and Unilever will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.7 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tate & Lyle Plc Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
Pennon Group Plc Trading Statement Release
Enterprise Inns Plc Trading Statement Release
Dairy Crest Group Plc Half Year 2017
Ashmore Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Smith & Nephew Plc Q4 2016 Earnings Release
Henderson Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 2016/2017 Interim Management
Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)