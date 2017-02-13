(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at
7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the
highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and
supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies.
* CO-OPERATIVE BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank, the lender
rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, has put
itself up for sale as it seeks to build up its capital buffer to meet regulatory
requirements.
* LAIRD GROUP: Laird Plc, the electronics component maker which
counts Apple among its customers, is considering the sale of its
precision metals business, one of its major units, as it explores options to aid
its turnaround plans, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2l9mEsa
* FIDESSA GROUP: British trading software provider Fidessa Group Plc
said its international revenue spread provided stability amid
uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S.
election.
* RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a
lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its
massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court
documents.
* BHP: More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's
biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and
forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said
on Sunday.
* UK CONSUMERS: British households kept a tighter grip on their credit cards
last month as spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past three
years, data from Visa showed on Monday, adding to signs that consumer spending
is starting to lose momentum.
* UK WORKERS: More than a quarter of employers in Britain say staff members
from other European Union countries have considered leaving their firms or the
country in 2017 after last year's Brexit vote, an industry group said on Monday.
* GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened against the yen,
with the greenback buoyed by a smooth meeting between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that saw no mention of currency
policy.
* COPPER: London copper extended gains to hit its highest in 20 months in
heavy trade on Monday, driven up by supply worries after shipments were shut off
from the world's two biggest copper mines.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday on signs that global fuel markets
remained bloated despite OPEC-led crude production cuts that have been more
successful than most initially expected.
* OIL RIGS: U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last
15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices
that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in
late November.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)