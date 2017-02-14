(Adds futures, companies items)
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9
points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures
down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher on Monday,
at 7,278.92 points after hitting an intra-day high of 7,298.47, the highest
level since mid-January, as a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back
of stronger metals prices supported the broader market. It now stands some 75
points below its record peak scaled on Jan. 16.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6
billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday as a fine to settle bribery charges and
the collapse in the pound from Brexit capped a difficult few years for the
British aero engine maker.
* NEXT PLC: British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John
Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
* ACACIA MINING: Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017
production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi
following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) more than doubled.
* KUMBA IRON ORE: Kumba Iron Ore ltd, a unit of Anglo American Plc
, said on Tuesday its 2016 earnings more than doubled, partly on higher
prices, but held off on paying a dividend because of a volatile market outlook.
* TUI: European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the
first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22
million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy
was announced in October. TUI agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm
Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407
million).
* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as its
base to build out its European operations as it tries to secure market access to
the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, according to sources familiar
with the plans.
* GLENCORE: Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic Republic
of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the
Mutanda mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga
for a total of $960 million.
* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar crept lower, with
investors turning their attention to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen later in the day for hints on the central bank's interest rate
strategy.
* COPPER: Copper held on to hefty overnight gains on Tuesday amid supply
concerns from two of the world's biggest sources of the metal.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)