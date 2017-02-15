Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26
points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at
7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled
after reporting a record loss.
* IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's
mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union
Unite said on Tuesday.
* DEUTSCHE BANK: U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid
to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last
look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit
at customers' expense.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that producer club OPEC
would not be able to maintain its high compliance so far with output cuts aimed
at reining in a global fuel supply overhang. Brent crude futures were
trading at $55.80 per barrel at 0115 GMT, down 17 cents from their last close.
* METALS: London copper prices steadied on Wednesday to hold above the
$6,000-mark, shrugging off a stronger dollar and finding support from supply
disruptions at the world's two biggest mines. Three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0109 GMT,
following 1.4-percent losses the session before.
* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates
in an upcoming meeting of the central bank. Spot gold fell 0.14 percent,
to $1,226.44 per ounce by 0257 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.17
percent to $1,227.50.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
NEX Group Plc Q3 earnings
EuroNext NV Full Year results
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)