Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7
points to 7295 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7302.41 after
setting its highest level since mid-January on Wednesday as investors bet on
financial stocks following U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's hawkish
tone suggested U.S. interest rates would rise. A rally in mining shares also
lent some support to the broader stock market.
* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel's British workers voted on Wednesday to
accept pension benefit cuts in return for safeguards on jobs and investment,
although the Indian company's plan to spin off its entire UK pension scheme
still faces regulatory hurdles.
* OIL: Oil held steady on Thursday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by
producer group OPEC, while rising fuel inventories and crude production in the
United States dragged on prices. Brent crude futures were trading at
$55.74 per barrel at 0550 GMT, down just 1 cent from their last close.
* STERLING: Sterling touched one-week lows against a broadly stronger dollar
on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices had their biggest jump in nearly four
years and retail numbers beat expectations.
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up
by 0.3 percent to $6,085 a tonne by 0128 GMT, extending small 0.7 percent gains
from the previous session. Prices hit the highest since May 2015 at $6,204 a
tonne on Monday.
* EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, BP, Imperial Brands, Royal
Dutch Shell A and Royal Dutch Shell B will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 27.64 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Drax Group PLC Full Year 2016 Drax Group
PLC Earnings Release
Lancashire Holdings Q4 2016 Lancashire Holdings
Ltd Ltd Earnings Release
Avation PLC Half Year 2017 Avation PLC
Earnings Release
Shire PLC Full Year 2016 Shire PLC
Earnings Release
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)