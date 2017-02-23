Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7302.25
points, as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and
Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on
Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that
uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter
markets.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/INSURERS: EU capital rules for insurers need some tweaks
but are not a deterrent to investment in infrastructure as some insurers' claim,
the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
* PURPLEBRICKS: British online real estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc
said it intended to raise funds through a share issue to expand into
the United States.
* AO WORLD: AO World, the British online electricals retailer, said
on Wednesday its founder John Roberts had stepped down as chief executive but
would remain on the board in a new executive role.
* OIL: U.S. oil futures rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday after data
released by an industry group showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude stocks as
imports fell, lending support to the view that a global glut is ending.
* BHP: The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 S32.AX
following its spinoff from BHP Billiton, has raised competition
concerns over control of the local coking coal market.
* EX-DIVS: Carnival, Diageo, Easyjet GlaxoSmithKline
, Rio Tinto and Lancashire to go ex-dividend. According to
Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.3 points off the index.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)