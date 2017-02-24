Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7271.37 on Thursday, depressed by Barclays stock after the bank reported earnings, by mining sector shares and those trading ex-dividend. * PURPLEBRICKS: Shares in Purplebricks Group Plc rose as much as 19 percent on Thursday after the British online real estate agent said it would enter the U.S. market, having built a leading position in a fragmented industry at home. * SHELL: Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell. * 3I: Investment company 3i said it was looking to conclude the sale of the struggling lingerie brand Agent Provocateur over concerns that the business could face a cash crunch next week after staff are paid, Sky News reported. * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell on Friday after government data released late in the previous session showed stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week, although losses were muted as inventory growth was well below expectations. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday near 3-1/2-month highs hit in the previous session following tempered expectations of a U.S. rate hike in March, and as investors awaited clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Industrial Multi Property Trust Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Jupiter Fund Management Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings IMI Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Pearson Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings William Hill Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Coats Group Plc <COA.L Full Year 2016 Earnings Standard Life Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Rightmove Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Standard Chartered Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)