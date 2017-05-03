May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. * EVRAZ: Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. * ITV: Broadcaster ITV bought a majority stake in World Productions, the company behind the popular BBC series Line of Duty, for an undisclosed sum, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2oVqI2f * OIL: Crude oil prices bounced back on Wednesday as a decline in U.S. inventories underpinned the market, although a dip in compliance with OPEC efforts to reduce output capped gains. * COPPER: London copper dropped on Wednesday from a three-week high hit the session before as prices consolidated after failing to break technical resistance and given a lack of other drivers, traders said. * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, as demand for riskier assets drove stocks higher and the dollar hit a six-week peak against the yen. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 7,250.05 points on Tuesday, with well-received results from heavyweight BP helping to underpin gains in a positive start to the first trading day of the month. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon Plc Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Focusrite Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Sage Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Carillion Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Imperial Brands Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Full Year 2016/17 Earnings Release International Personal Q1 2017 Trading Update Release Finance PLC Intu Properties Plc Q1 2017 AGM Trading Statement Release Direct Line Insurance Group Q1 2017 Trading Update Plc TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)