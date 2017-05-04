May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points
higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP: Australia warned on Thursday that a push by activist investor Elliott
Management to ditch global miner BHP Billiton's dual listing may be a
criminal offence and could be subject to civil penalties.
* ROYAL BANK: Investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has
advised shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland to vote against its
remuneration policy next week because it is unclear how bonuses will be paid out
to senior directors.
* ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc resumed on Wednesday afternoon
the restart of the heavy oil hydrocracker at its 235,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said a source familiar with plant operations.
* GLENCORE: Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova
Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the
Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told
Reuters.
* OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Wednesday after a choppy
trading session as the market digested U.S. government data showing that while
there were signs a crude glut may be receding, inventories remained large with
gasoline demand weak.
* GOLD: Gold fell to a one-month low as the dollar firmed on Wednesday,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected and the
market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential
candidate.
* COPPER: Copper tumbled 3.5 percent on Wednesday after hitting a three-week
high in the previous session, as supply fears were eased by a large rise in
stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.
* EX-DIVS: Croda, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kingfisher
, London Stock Exchange Group, Unilever will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.1
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,234.53 points at its
close on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker commodity stocks, while supermarket
Sainsbury's dropped after an underwhelming earnings update.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
G4S PLC Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
Royal Dutch Shell Q1 Earnings Release
ConvaTec Group PLC Q1 Trading Statement
James Fisher and Sons plc Trading Update
