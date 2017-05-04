(Adds company news, futures)
May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points
higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp rise in net
profit on Thursday, ahead of analyst forecasts and supported by stronger oil
prices and improved refining margins.
* RSA: London-listed insurer RSA posted a 14 percent rise in
first-quarter net written premiums on Thursday and said operating profits were
ahead of plan, helped by below-average weather-related losses.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources said profits and production fell in
its first quarter while costs rose due to a labour strike at two of its mines.
* G4S: Global security firm G4S reported a strong start to the year
on Thursday, with revenues up almost 9 percent thanks to good demand for its
services around the world.
* LANCASHIRE: Insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 8 percent
rise in first-quarter profit as it moderated its risk exposure against a tough
underwriting environment.
* GLENCORE: Glencore on Thursday raised its full-year marketing
EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) guidance to between $2.3 billion and
$2.6 billion from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion and said first quarter output
experienced some weather-related disruption.
* MORRISONS: Morrisons beat forecasts as Britain's fourth-biggest
supermarket operator reported a sixth consecutive quarter of underlying sales
growth.
* IMAGINATION: Imagination Technologies said it had started a
"dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after
failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
* RIO: Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Thursday it is watching
for signs of a revival in domestic iron ore mining in China later this year to
reduce reliance on imports amid firmer ore prices.
* NEXT: Britain's Next lowered the top end of its profit forecast
for the year on Thursday, saying the consumer environment remained challenging,
as it reported a 3 percent fall in full-price sales for the 13 weeks to April
29.
* BHP: Australia warned on Thursday that a push by activist investor Elliott
Management to ditch global miner BHP Billiton's dual listing may be a
criminal offence and could be subject to civil penalties.
* ROYAL BANK: Investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has
advised shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland to vote against its
remuneration policy next week because it is unclear how bonuses will be paid out
to senior directors.
* ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc resumed on Wednesday afternoon
the restart of the heavy oil hydrocracker at its 235,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said a source familiar with plant operations.
* GLENCORE: Miner-trader Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova
Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the
Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process told
Reuters.
* OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Wednesday after a choppy
trading session as the market digested U.S. government data showing that while
there were signs a crude glut may be receding, inventories remained large with
gasoline demand weak.
* GOLD: Gold fell to a one-month low as the dollar firmed on Wednesday,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected and the
market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential
candidate.
* COPPER: Copper tumbled 3.5 percent on Wednesday after hitting a three-week
high in the previous session, as supply fears were eased by a large rise in
stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.
* EX-DIVS: Croda, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kingfisher
, London Stock Exchange Group, Unilever will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.1
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,234.53 points at its
close on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker commodity stocks, while supermarket
Sainsbury's dropped after an underwhelming earnings update.
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)