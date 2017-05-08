May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30
points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds plans to hand the reins to its
finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job, The Times
reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2poVDjB)
* OIL: Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from
five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi
Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a
persistent glut.
* GOLD: Gold pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth
rebounded in April and stayed on track for its biggest weekly loss in six months
as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone
political risk receded.
* COPPER: Copper recovered on Friday from a five-month low as mine workers
in Peru considered launching a new strike and some investors regarded the lower
prices as good value.
* The UK blue chip index rose 0.7 percent on Friday, due to robust earnings
and strength in resources-linked stocks.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Numis Corporation Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Centrica Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
Baring Emerging Europe Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)