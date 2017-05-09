May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process
for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year,
adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.
* DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its
medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed
well.
* CO-OPERATIVE: The Co-operative Bank is set to admit that a sale
of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge
fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank, The Times reported
on Tuesday. bit.ly/2pt6bhJ
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by
statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC
supply cuts could be extended into 2018.
* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but remained near seven-week lows
hit in the previous session as safe-haven demand ebbed in the wake of France's
presidential election.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,291.17 points on
Monday, outpacing softer European markets following a widely expected win for
centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)