May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down
0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ASTRAZENECA: Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed
to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation
rate in a late-stage study.
* COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering
firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend, after
reporting higher first-half profit on the back of strong trading in North
America and improving trends in Europe.
* TALKTALK: British broadband company TalkTalk's cut its dividend
on Wednesday as founder Charles Dunstone, who became executive chairman earlier
this month, said he would focus on returning the business to customer
growth.
* BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence
contractor, has started its new financial year well, with trading consistent
with expectations, it said on Wednesday.
* BARRATT: Britain's biggest builder Barratt said on Wednesday it
expected 2016/17 pre-tax profit to meet the top end of market expectations
despite building barely any more homes than in the last financial
year.
* ITV: Commercial broadcaster ITV said its net advertising revenue
could fall by as much as 20 percent in June as its outgoing Chief Executive Adam
Crozier signed off with a tough trading update.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, said it had started a sales
process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in
Chile.
* STANDARD LIFE/ABERDEEN: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management
expect to cut 800 jobs, nearly 10 percent of the firms' total workforce,
within three years of their looming merger, Standard Life said after announcing
on Tuesday that the combined group will be named Standard Life
Aberdeen.
* OIL: Oil futures rose in Asian trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported
that Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against
rising U.S. production that is threatening to derail its attempts to end a
sustained global glut in crude.
* GOLD: Gold edged up on Wednesday from an eight-week low hit the session
before, with the dollar slipping after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly
dismissed FBI Director James Comey.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, after British
Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to cap energy prices if she was re-elected in
June.
