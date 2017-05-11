(Adds company news, futures)

May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SUPERGROUP: SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, forecast full-year profit in line with expectations and said trading in its latest quarter continued to benefit from the weak pound.

* ALDERMORE: British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

* BT: BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, said it would shake up its global service division that serves multinationals and scale back its dividend growth ambitions as it recovers from an accounting scandal in Italy and a profit warning.

* COCA: Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.

* BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday.

* MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision not to approve its generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.

* Just Eat: Just Eat Plc is facing an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog on proposed takeover of Hungryhouse over fears restaurants could end up with a worse deal, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2q4xodg)

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, and Brent was firmly back over $50 per barrel, as a fall in U.S. crude inventories and a more severe than expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia tightened the market.

* GOLD: Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises.

* EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica, Glencore , GlaxoSmithKline, Merlin, Sainsbury, Sage Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, as strong earnings updates underpinned recent gains and housebuilder Barratt outperformed peers.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)