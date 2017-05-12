(Adds company news, futures)

May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,387 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.

* LLOYDS: The British government will make at least a 500 million pound ($645 million) profit from its bailout of Lloyds Banking Group, Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Thursday, as the lender nears a return to private hands.

* BT: BT proposed on Thursday building a network to connect 10 million homes with ultrafast full-fibre broadband by the mid-2020s, but told rivals which would also use the network to give their backing so the investment made commercial sense.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.

* GEORGIA: Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.

* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Friday as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year, and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.

* GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Friday on political uncertainty in the United States, but were set for their fourth straight weekly loss due to expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June.

* The UK blue chip index ended flat at 7,386.63 points, on Thursday, after five straight sessions of gains as disappointing results and downgrades weighed, as well as a slump in Hikma's HIK.L shares after a setback to one of its drugs.

