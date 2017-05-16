May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has settled claims by a group of U.S. bondholders that it conspired with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a New York court filing on Monday by the bondholders' attorneys. * BHP: BHP on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's calls for a change in strategy. Separately, activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business. * Elliott Management on Tuesday revised its proposal for an overhaul of BHP Billiton's, corporate structure, calling for the mining giant to remain incorporated in Australia. * CYBER ATTACK: Most patients saw no change to hospital services on Monday and all local doctors' surgeries opened after a cyber attack hit dozens of computers in Britain's health service, interior minister Amber Rudd said. * STERLING: Sterling rose towards $1.30 again on Monday, with figures showing that speculators have cut bearish bets on the currency by the most in more than a year and the third most on record. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.3 percent at 7,454.37 points at its close, having hit a fresh high at the open, fuelled by oil and mining stocks, and cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped after a ransomware attack hit companies, hospitals and schools worldwide. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CYBG Plc Half Year 2017 CYBG Plc Earnings Release Vodafone Group Plc Full Year 2016/2017 Vodafone Group Plc Earnings Release EI Group Plc Half Year 2017 Enterprise Inns Plc Earnings Release ITE Group Plc Half Year 2017 ITE Group Plc Earnings Release easyJet Plc Half Year 2017 easyJet Plc Earnings Release BTG Plc Full Year 2017 BTG Plc Earnings Release Zytronic Plc Half Year 2017 Zytronic Plc Earnings Release Premier Foods Plc Full Year 2017 Premier Foods Plc Earnings Release Newriver Reit Plc Full Year 2017 Newriver Reit Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)