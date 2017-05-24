(Adds company news, futures)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were
down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* VEDANTA: Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said its
full-year core profit surged 36.6 percent, driven by firmer commodity
prices.
* DIXONS: Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter
trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to
485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495
million.
* MEDICLINIC: South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic
International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year
earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on
profits.
* KINGFISHER: Home improvements retailer Kingfisher reported on
Wednesday a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter sales from stores open for more
than a year, due to weak sales in France, where the firm remains cautious about
prospects.
* ZPG: British property group ZPG plc, which owns property websites
Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as
traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its
platforms rose.
* MARKS & SPENCER: Britain's Marks & Spencer reported a 10 percent
decline in annual profit and said clothing and homeware sales fell in its latest
quarter, dampening the euphoria of the previous three months when it recorded a
first increase in nearly two years.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is struggling to
reach a deal with all the investors who allege the lender misled them during a
12 billion pound ($15.6 billion) cash call in 2008, two sources familiar with
the situation said.
* Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the
country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a
suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children.
* GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not
in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Plc, after
the latter said it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible
consensual business combination."
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has decided to offload a roughly
C$4.1 billion ($3 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd that
it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada's oil sands earlier this
year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* RIO TINTO: Ex-Rio Tinto, chief executive officer Sam
Walsh said on Wednesday he does not 'fear the truth' of investigations into
millions of dollars in payments made in 2011 to help secure iron ore mining
acreage in Guinea, Australian media reported.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is seeking environmental
approval to dig two new mines to extend the life of its Nickel West unit in the
state of Western Australia, which is facing a shortfall in ore supply.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.15 percent at 7,485.29 on Tuesday, as
losses among miners more than offset stronger banks.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)