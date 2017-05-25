(Addsn company news, futures)

May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TATE: British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.

* ENQUEST: North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest said its production fell 11 percent year on year in the first four months of the year due to the natural decline of its fields but it maintained its annual output target.

* UNITED UTILITIES: Water utility United Utilities Group Plc reported a 3.1 percent rise in operating profit, helped by new pricing regulations and cost savings.

* PETROFAC: The oilfield services provider has suspended Chief Operating Officer Marwan Chedid until further notice after Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) questioned him as part of an investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST: The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper said the rate of decline in print advertising had eased slightly in the first half of the year while online ad sales surged, helping the group to reiterate its 12-month targets.

* HALFORDS: The British bicycles to car parts retailer on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.

* CAR OUTPUT: British car production fell 18.2 percent in April from a year earlier as the number of manufacturing days in the month was reduced by a later Easter break, an industry body said on Thursday.

* EURIBOR TRIAL: A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.

* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said improving profit margins and steady market share showed its struggling clothing business was on the mend, despite a 10 percent drop in annual profit and falling sales in the latest quarter.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair's experiment with selling journeys involving connecting flights is going very well and may be extended to London's Stansted and Dublin airport within the next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS: GW Pharmaceuticals is set to file its cannabis-derived drug with U.S. regulators imminently, following publication of detailed data on its success in fighting severe childhood epilepsy.

* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Carnival, DCC, Morrison, Worldpay Group, Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 points higher at 7,514.90 on Wednesday, helped by gains in Marks & Spencer after its solid results and by advances in energy stocks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)