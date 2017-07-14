FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
July 14, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points higher at 7,424.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SKY/Twenty-First Century Fox: Rupert Murdoch is unlikely to offer any new
concessions to protect the editorial independence of Sky, increasing
the chance that the $15 billion takeover deal goes to a lengthy investigation, a
person familiar with the situation said.
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by
Antofagasta Plc and Barrick Gold Corp, will resume talks with
Antofagasta after voting to strike earlier this week, the union said on
Thursday.
    * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis           , Britain's largest department store
operator, has seen a drop in demand for big ticket items as consumer confidence
wanes, but trade in more spontaneous categories, such as beauty, was holding up,
its boss said on Thursday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.1 percent lower at 7,413.44
points on Thursday, with AstraZeneca weighing on the healthcare sector and BP
 and Royal Dutch Shell tracking crude prices lower.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Newriver Reit PLC                        Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Hays PLC                                 Q4 Trading Statement Release
 Workspace Group PLC                      Q1 Interim Management
                                          Statement Release
 Ashmore Group PLC                        Q4 Asset Under Management
                                          Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.