2 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
August 1, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points
higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters.
          
    * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started
talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary
Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday.
    * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a
Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore
mine to its partner Vale.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near seven-week highs early Tuesday, after
registering their biggest monthly gain in five in July, supported by a slump in
the U.S. dollar and political uncertainty. Spot gold was nearly flat at
$1,269.30 per ounce at 0358 GMT. It rose 2.2 percent last month, its biggest
monthly gain since February.
    * COPPER: Copper has finally emerged from its extended winter hibernation,
breaking out of an eight-month trading range to hit two-year highs. London Metal
Exchange three-month copper broke through the top of that range at
$6,200 last Tuesday and hasn't looked back since. This morning it touched $6,430
per tonne, a level not seen since May 2015.
    * UK ECONOMY - British businesses are their least optimistic about the
economy in six months and their overall confidence levels remain slightly below
average, a survey showed on Monday, adding to a lacklustre outlook for the
economy.
     * Strong results from heavyweight bank HSBC helped British blue-chips hold
on to gains on Monday, putting the index ahead for the month of July, though
tobacco stocks tumbled further following a new U.S. regulatory clamp down. The
FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent, and ended July 0.8 percent higher,
outperforming European benchmarks which finished the month in the red.

        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Impax Environmental                      Half Year 2017 Impax Environmental
 Markets PLC                              Markets PLC Earnings Release
 CYBG PLC                                 Q3 2017 CYBG PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 Forterra PLC                             Half Year 2017 Forterra PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Rolls-Royce Holdings                     Half Year 2017 Rolls-Royce Holdings
 PLC                                      PLC Earnings Release
 4imprint Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 4imprint Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Filtronic PLC                            Full Year 2017 Filtronic PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                        Half Year 2017 Taylor Wimpey PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Elementis PLC                            Half Year 2017 Elementis PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Greggs PLC                               Half Year 2017 Greggs PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Dialight PLC                             Half Year 2017 Dialight PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Devro PLC                                Half Year 2017 Devro PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Pendragon PLC                            Half Year 2017 Pendragon PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 SDL PLC                                  Half Year 2017 SDL PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 NWF Group PLC                            Full Year 2017 NWF Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 LSL Property Services                    Half Year 2017 LSL Property
 PLC                                      Services PLC Earnings Release
 Man Group PLC                            Half Year 2017 Man Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Genel Energy PLC                         Half Year 2017 Genel Energy PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Oxford Immunotec                         Q2 2017 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC
 Global PLC                               Earnings Release
 International Game                       Q2 2017 International Game
 Technology PLC                           Technology PLC Earnings Release
 BP PLC                                   Q2 2017 BP PLC Earnings Release
 Centrica PLC                             Interim 2017 Centrica PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 BBA Aviation PLC                         Half Year 2017 BBA Aviation PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Intertek Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 Intertek Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Meggitt PLC                              Half Year 2017 Meggitt PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Direct Line Insurance                    Half Year 2017 Direct Line
 Group PLC                                Insurance Group PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Gocompare.Com Group                      Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group
 PLC                                      PLC Earnings Release
 Genel Energy PLC                         Half Year 2017 Genel Energy PLC
                                          Earnings Call
 Gocompare.Com Group                      Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group
 PLC                                      PLC Earnings Call
 Gocompare.Com Group                      Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group
 PLC                                      PLC Earnings Call
 Rolls-Royce Holdings                     Half Year 2017 Rolls-Royce Holdings
 PLC                                      PLC Earnings Presentation
 BP PLC                                   Q2 2017 BP PLC Earnings Call
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                        Half Year 2017 Taylor Wimpey PLC
                                          Earnings Presentation
 BBA Aviation PLC                         Half Year 2017 BBA Aviation PLC
                                          Earnings Presentation
 Intertek Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 Intertek Group PLC
                                          Earnings Call
 Centrica PLC                             Interim 2017 Centrica PLC Earnings
                                          Presentation
 NWF Group PLC                            Full Year 2017 NWF Group PLC
                                          Earnings Call
 Direct Line Insurance                    Half Year 2017 Direct Line
 Group PLC                                Insurance Group PLC Earnings Call
 Man Group PLC                            Half Year 2017 Man Group PLC
                                          Earnings Call
 Meggitt PLC                              Half Year 2017 Meggitt PLC Earnings
                                          Presentation
 
            
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

