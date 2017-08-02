FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 2
#London Market Report
August 2, 2017 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points
higher at 7435.3 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters.
    
    * UNILEVER: Unilever, has invested in the German start-up
Helping, a website for booking home cleaners, its latest effort to test new
businesses as technology changes ways of selling packaged goods. 
    OIL: Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday, with rising U.S. fuel
inventories pulling U.S. crude back below $50 per barrel, while ongoing high
OPEC supplies weighed on international prices. 
    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $48.69 per barrel at
0456 GMT, down 47 cents, or 1 percent, from its last settlement. That came after
the contract opened above $50 for the first time since May 25 on Tuesday.

    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by
0.5 percent to $6,315 a tonne by 0515 GMT, following a small loss in the
previous session. Prices jumped into a new range above $6,000 a tonne late last
month, striking the highest since May 2015 at $6,400 a tonne.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as investors
took profits after downbeat U.S. data propelled prices to a seven-week high in
the previous session. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,264.88 per ounce,
by 0411 GMT. The day before, it hit its highest since June 14 at $1,273.97.

    * Britain's leading shares made strong gains on Tuesday, supported by Rolls
Royce and oil major BP among a raft of robust results, while a recovery in
cigarette makers British American Tobacco and Imperial removed a drag on the
benchmark. The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7 percent, starting the month on a firm
footing, while mid-caps rose 0.4 percent.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Aggreko PLC                              Half Year 2017 Aggreko
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Johnston Press PLC                       Half Year 2017 Johnston
                                          Press PLC Earnings Call
 Impax Environmental                      Half Year 2017 Impax
 Markets PLC                              Environmental Markets
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Rio Tinto PLC                            Half Year 2017 Rio Tinto
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group                      Half Year 2017 RSA
 PLC                                      Insurance Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Travis Perkins PLC                       Half Year 2017 Travis
                                          Perkins PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Novae Group PLC                          Announcement Of Interim
                                          Q2 2017 Novae Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Dialight PLC                             Half Year 2017 Dialight
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 StatPro Group PLC                        Half Year 2017 StatPro
                                          Group PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Devro PLC                                Half Year 2017 Devro PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Pendragon PLC                            Half Year 2017 Pendragon
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Johnston Press PLC                       Half Year 2017 Johnston
                                          Press PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Dignity PLC                              Half Year 2017 Dignity
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 LSL Property Services                    Half Year 2017 LSL
 PLC                                      Property Services PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Rio Tinto Ltd                            Half Year 2017 Rio Tinto
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Rowan Companies PLC                      Q2 2017 Rowan Companies
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Delphi Automotive PLC                    Q2 2017 Delphi
                                          Automotive PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 BAE Systems PLC                          Half Year 2017 BAE
                                          Systems PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 William Hill PLC                         Half Year 2017 William
                                          Hill PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Standard Chartered                       Half Year 2017 Standard
 PLC                                      Chartered PLC Earnings
                                          Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

