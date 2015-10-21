LONDON, Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.1 percent lower at 6,345.13 points on Tuesday, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, with a rally in InterContinental Hotels Group and Whitbread following their well-received results underpinning the market. * BHP BILLITION - BHP Billiton boosted September quarter iron ore production by 7 percent on Wednesday, while maintaining full-year guidance and shrugging off growing concerns of a mounting global supply glut. * SABMILLER - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's plans to buy rival SABMiller PLC, two senators said on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Computacenter PLC Computacenter PLC Interim Management Statement Release Development Securities PLC Half Year 2015 Development Securities PLC Earnings Release SKY PLC Q1 2016 Sky PLC Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q3 2015 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Trading Statement Release ARM Holdings PLC Q3 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release Home Retail Group PLC Half Year 2016 Home Retail Group PLC Earnings Release Acacia Mining PLC Q3 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Earnings Release BHP Billiton PLC Q3 2015 Bhp Billiton PLC Operational Review TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)