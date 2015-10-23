(Adds company news, updates futures prices)

LONDON Oct 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 to 28 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,376.28 points in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were up 0.4 percent at 0653 GMT.

* CABLE & WIRELESS - Liberty Global is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications about a potential deal to unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the Caribbean.

* TALKTALK Criminal investigation was launched by Metropolitan police cyber crime unit on Oct. 22, 2015 following significant and sustained cyberattack on company's website. The company said the investigation was ongoing, but there was a chance that some data had been compromised.

* WILLIAM HILL - Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc WMH.L said it expected full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of analysts' expectations after a weak third quarter.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* Oil prices extended gains into a second day, finding support from brighter economic data and a global stock market rally after the European Central Bank signalled its willingness to launch more stimulus measures.

* London copper firmed but was still set to close the week with its deepest loss in four weeks, as stronger China imports fanned only a modest recovery in prices given ample supply.

