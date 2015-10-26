LONDON Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 12-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,444.08 points on Friday, reaching its highest level in two-months, spurred by international monetary stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing from the European Central Bank.

* TRIDENT: The overall cost of replacing and maintaining Britain's nuclear deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256 billion), much more than expected, according to a lawmaker's and Reuters' calculations based on official figures.

* TALKTALK : British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Sunday it had hired defence company BAE Systems to investigate a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management has begun to sound out potential buyers as Europe's second-largest fund house struggles to put an end to a slump in its profits and share price, the Financial Times reported.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/RATES: An increase in Britain's rock-bottom interest rates is not guaranteed although households should prepare for higher borrowing costs, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in comments published on Saturday.

* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : Britain's Caledonia Investments Plc is set to buy a chain of bingo halls from gaming group Gala Coral for 240 million pounds ($367.46 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.

