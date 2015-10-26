Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 12-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,444.08 points on Friday, reaching its highest level in two-months, spurred by international monetary stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing from the European Central Bank.
* TRIDENT: The overall cost of replacing and maintaining Britain's nuclear deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256 billion), much more than expected, according to a lawmaker's and Reuters' calculations based on official figures.
* TALKTALK : British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Sunday it had hired defence company BAE Systems to investigate a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management has begun to sound out potential buyers as Europe's second-largest fund house struggles to put an end to a slump in its profits and share price, the Financial Times reported.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/RATES: An increase in Britain's rock-bottom interest rates is not guaranteed although households should prepare for higher borrowing costs, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in comments published on Saturday.
* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : Britain's Caledonia Investments Plc is set to buy a chain of bingo halls from gaming group Gala Coral for 240 million pounds ($367.46 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.