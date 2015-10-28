LONDON Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,365.27 points. * SABMILLER - SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to extend again the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations. * National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it plans to sell its British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated shareholders for years. * METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the session. * OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up from multi-week lows in thin Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil contracts. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Next PLC Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement Release Redefine Full Year 2015 Redefine International PLC International PLC Earnings Release British American Nine Months 2015 British Tobacco PLC American Tobacco PLC Trading Statement Release Lloyds Banking Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking Group Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Telecity Group PLC Q3 2015 Telecity Group PLC Trading Update Release Standard Life PLC Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and Flows Update Release GlaxoSmithKline Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)