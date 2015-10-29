(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON Oct 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1 percent to 6,437.80 points, close to its highest level in two months on Wednesday, lifted by gains in gold mining companies' stocks, BT and GlaxoSmithKline, which rose after posting better-than-expected earnings.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits on the back of low oil prices and a hefty $8.2 billion charge which included write-offs in Alaska and Canada.

* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc took a 560 million pound ($855 million) hit to compensate customers mis-sold foreign exchange products and to cover a U.S. mortgages settlement, as it reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly profits.

* LLOYDS - Britain's government has sold off another 1 percent of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group, trimming its total interest to below 10 percent just months before a final sell-off aimed at returning the lender to full private ownership.

* BT - Britain's BT, riding high after receiving the go-ahead to buy mobile operator EE on Wednesday, edged market expectations with a 2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on an underlying basis, helped by new TV customers.

* SMITH & NEPHEW PLC - Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees stuck with its forecast for a higher trading profit margin this year as it said third-quarter revenue rose and it announced the acquisition of a robotics company.

* AVIVA - British insurer Aviva's value of new business rose 25 percent in the first nine months of 2015 to 823 million pounds ($1.26 billion), the firm said on Thursday, following the acquisition of rival Friends Life earlier in the year.

* HENDERSON GROUP - Fund manager said on Thursday that assets under management (AuM) fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, hit by market weakness and currency-related losses.

* KAZ MINERALS - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals on Thursday reported a slight decrease in copper cathode output in the first nine months of the year but said it was on track to achieve its full-year target.

* PLAYTECH - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it was confident about achieving strong growth in the rest of 2015 after a good start to the fourth quarter.

* HOUSING - British house price growth accelerated this month, according to a survey on Thursday, another sign of renewed momentum in the housing market.

The number of new homes registered in Britain slipped during the third quarter compared with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price pressure.

* EU REFERENDUM - The United States is not keen on pursuing a separate free trade deal with Britain if it leaves the European Union, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday, the first public comments from a senior U.S. official on the matter.

* EX-DIVS - Barratt Developments, ITV and Unilever are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday, which will trim 1.60 points off the FTSE 100 index, according to Reuters calculations.

