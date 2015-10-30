(Updates with company news)

LONDON Oct 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 21 points higher, or 0.2 to 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,395.80 points on Thursday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland warned future costs relating to litigation and past misconduct could be substantially higher than expected after reporting a third-quarter loss due to restructuring charges.

* IAG - British Airways owner IAG upgraded its 2015 profit outlook after third-quarter results beat expectations on strong demand for travel and lower fuel prices.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's top exporter of coking coal, BHP Billiton, said plans to develop a massive mine in Borneo will hinge on a revision of Indonesia's mining rules, including on compulsory divestment and contract extensions.

* BG GROUP - British energy company BG Group, which has accepted a $70 billion takeover offer from Shell, on Friday raised its full-year production guidance for the second time this year after fields in Brazil and Australia produced more than expected.

* British consumer morale slipped to its lowest in four months in October, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs that domestically driven growth is continuing to ease in the final three months of the year.

* METALS PRICES - London copper edged off three-week lows on Friday, and was set to end little changed for the month, as traders priced in a potential U.S. rate rise that would add to headwinds facing commodities already struggling due to China's economic slowdown.

* OIL PRICES - Crude futures dropped in Asian trading on Friday after the release of a report showing that U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing concerns about sluggish demand in a world awash with oil.

