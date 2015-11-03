LONDON Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by between 25 to 33 points, or 0.4 to 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms on Monday at 6,361.80 points.

* SABMILLER - Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks to buy SABMiller's majority stake in their American joint venture. No agreement has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as new goals for cost cutting and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill Winters set out his strategy for the lender.

* British exporters experienced the weakest growth in orders since the depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that overseas demand has faltered.

* Britain's large current account deficit may be less serious than it appears due to distortions created by companies avoiding tax, incoming European Central Bank policymaker Philip Lane said in a research article published on Tuesday.

* METALS PRICES - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese factory survey climbed, offering modest price support.

* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures were pressured on Tuesday by oversupply and worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates.

