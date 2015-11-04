LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,383.61 points on Tuesday. * British authorities must start reporting the full scale of aggressive tax avoidance and prosecute more people for evading tax by moving money offshore, lawmakers said on Wednesday. * Britain's economy is likely to grow slower than previously expected this year and next, after posting the fastest expansion among major advanced economies last year, a think tank predicted on Wednesday. * Prices in British shops in October were 1.8 percent lower than a year earlier, a slightly less marked rate of decline than in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. * Bonuses paid to executives at financial services companies in Britain should depend on the number of women employed in senior roles at the company, a government report into women in finance will say on Wednesday. * OIL PRICES - Oil prices slipped in thin trading on Wednesday as investors took profit from the previous session's rally, although supply disruptions in Brazil and Libya helped to limit the losses. * METALS PRICES - London copper inched up from near one-month lows on Wednesday, supported by falling exchange stocks and bets that China stimulus will fuel an improvement in demand. * Corporate diary: Marks and Spencer Group Earnings Half Year 2015/2016 Marks and PLC Releases Spencer Group PLC Earnings Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Sales/Trading Q1 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC Stmt Releases Interim Management Statement Release Persimmon PLC Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Persimmon PLC Trading Stmt Releases Statement Release Hunting PLC Sales/Trading Full Year 2015 Hunting PLC Stmt Releases Trading Statement Release Ricardo PLC Sales/Trading Ricardo PLC Trading Statement Stmt Releases Release Global Ship Lease Inc Earnings Q3 2015 Global Ship Lease Inc Releases Earnings Release Legal & General Group Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Legal & General Group PLC Stmt Releases PLC Interim Management Statement Release Stagecoach Group PLC Sales/Trading Stagecoach Group PLC Trading Stmt Releases Update Release Old Mutual PLC Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Old Mutual PLC Trading Stmt Releases Statement Release Vedanta Resources PLC Earnings Interim 2016 Vedanta Resources Releases PLC Earnings Release Bank of Georgia Holdings Earnings Q3 2015 Bank of Georgia PLC Releases Holdings PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)