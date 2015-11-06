(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 to 12 points, or flat to 0.2 percent higher according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.8 percent at 6,364.90 points on Thursday, weighed down by resources stocks.

* BHP BILLITON - A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday, devastating a nearby town with mudslides and leaving officials in the remote region scrambling to assess casualties.

* IAG - British Airways-owner IAG upgraded its long-term guidance on Friday, targeting an average earnings growth of over 12 percent a year, as it also announced a number of management changes within the group.

* ASTRAZENECA - Britain's AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday it had agreed to buy ZS Pharma, paying a total $2.7 billion for its proprietary technology to develop novel treatments for hyperkalaemia, or high potassium levels.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Simon Perkins, the Singapore-based global head of aviation finance at Standard Chartered, is leaving the bank, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* DARTY - Books and music retailer Fnac said on Friday that it had raised its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal that would create a French market leader in white goods.

* TRAVEL FIRMS - Britain will resume flights from the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday after agreeing on additional security measures with Cairo, the prime minister's office said.

* McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, said it had priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 180 pence per share, valuing the business at 967 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

* Britain's labour market will start to tighten in the coming months as the economy approaches full employment, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

