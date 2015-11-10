LONDON Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 28 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index ended 0.9 percent weaker at 6,295.16 points in the previous session after setting a three-week low.

* British retail sales growth cooled last month, marking the weakest performance for the month of October since 2008, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday.

* Oil prices rose after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic output is likely to fall further.

* BP - The oil major said it believed Iraq will find it hard to steeply grow production next year after steep gains in 2015.

* London copper futures fell to their weakest in six weeks, moving closer to a six-year low, amid a firmer dollar and prolonged economic weakness in top metals consumer China.

