LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 9-12 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,297.20 points on Tuesday.

* VODAFONE : Mobile networks operator Vodafone has looked at spinning off its entire emerging markets unit, which includes its interests in India, Africa, New Zealand, Qatar and Turkey, but decided the synergies it gives justified keeping the group together, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.

* DIAGEO : Diageo Plc is content with its portfolio following recent changes such as the sale of most of its wine business to Australia's Treasury Wine Estates and its brand swap for full control of Don Julio tequila, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

* BHP BILLITON : Shares of mining company BHP Billiton fell to a seven-year low in Australia as Brazil threatened fines on BHP and its partner Vale over the Samarco mine disaster earlier this month in Brazil.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth accelerated in October, fueled once again by a shortage of new homes coming to the market, a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* INDIAN PM/BRITAIN: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a visit to Britain on Thursday that he hopes will yield trade deals worth billions of dollars and a boost to his authority after a damaging electoral failure back home.

