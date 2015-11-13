MILAN Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 29-31 points, or around 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,178.68 points on
Thursday.
BHP Billiton shares struck a seven-year low on Friday,
their weakest since the global financial crisis, on mounting concerns it may
ditch a policy of paying ever higher dividends.
The death toll from the iron ore mine dam disaster in Brazil has risen to
nine, while 19 people remain missing, BHP Billiton, a co-owner of the mine said
on Friday.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)