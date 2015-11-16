LONDON Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
41 to 45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 6,118.28 points on
Friday.
* Stocks in major markets are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after
suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that
killed more than 130 people, but few strategists expect a prolonged economic
impact or change in prevailing market directions.
* Britain will boost its intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more
than double spending on aviation security to counter the increasing threat from
Islamist militants, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on
Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion
and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as France launched
large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, but analysts said oil
and other commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply
weighs on prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Keller Group PLC Keller Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
Diploma PLC Full Year 2015 Diploma PLC
Earnings Release
Majestic Wine PLC Half Year 2016 Majestic Wine
PLC Earnings Release
Schroder Real Estate Half Year 2015 Schroder Real
Investment Trust Ltd Estate Investment Trust Ltd
Earnings Release
Luxfer Holdings PLC Q3 2015 Luxfer Holdings PLC
Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Reporting by Kit Rees