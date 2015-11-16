(Updates with company news, futures prices)
LONDON Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
41 to 45 points lower, or around 0.7 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 6,118.28 points on
Friday.
* Stocks in major markets are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after
suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that
killed more than 130 people, but few strategists expect a prolonged economic
impact or change in prevailing market directions.
* Britain will boost its intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more
than double spending on aviation security to counter the increasing threat from
Islamist militants, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
* Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he wanted Britain to carry out
air strikes against Islamic State militants (ISIL) in Syria but still needed to
convince more lawmakers to back such action.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder said that it expected its profit
margin to improve as its sales rate rose.
* BT GROUP, NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY - Britain's biggest
customer-owned lender Nationwide Building Society said it appointed BT Group
executive Joe Garner as chief executive.
* PREMIER OIL - Norway's Det norske oljeselskap is to
buy Premier Oil's Norwegian business in a $120 million cash deal, the companies
said in separate statements on Monday.
* POLYMETAL - The gold and silver miner estimated the intial
capital expenditures for the Kyzyl gold project at $328 million.
* MAJESTIC WINE - The company said that it expected its profit for
the current year to be impacted by higher investment.
* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on
Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion
and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up on Monday as France launched
large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, but analysts said
commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply weighs on
prices.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)