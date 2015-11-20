(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON Nov 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat on Friday, with other European equity futures slightly weaker. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 6,329.93 points on Thursday.

* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store group, said on Friday its sales rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 14, delivering its first 100 million pound ($153 million) week of the festive trading season.

* NATIONWIDE: Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said its profits jumped by more than a quarter in its latest six months, driven by record mortgage lending and more than a quarter of a million new current account customers.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Chile's copper miner Antofagasta Minerals, which trimmed its 2015 output target to 635,000 tonnes, is likely to produce about 3 percent more metal in 2016 due to a new mine and improvements at existing mines, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

* FULLER SMITH & TURNER: Fuller Smith & Turner said H1 revenues had risen 10 percent.

* HBOS/BANK OF ENGLAND: British regulators will consider barring up to 10 executives linked to the 2008 collapse of the country's biggest mortgage lender, HBOS, some of whom still hold senior business roles.

* LIBOR TRIAL: A former ICAP broker charged with conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates said on Thursday his electronic communications with colleagues asking for higher or lower rates should not be read literally.

