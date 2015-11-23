(Adds company news, updates futures prices)

LONDON Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 29 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index are down 0.8 percent by 0749 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent higher at 6,334.63 points in the previous session. It gained 3.5 percent last week, the best weekly performance in more than a month.

* Britain may not face a credit rating downgrade if it votes to leave the European Union in a membership referendum due by the end of 2017, the lead UK analyst at ratings agency Moody's said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

* Britain plans to increase the number of stealth fighter jets it can launch from aircraft carriers over the next decade and boost anti-terrorism spending by 30 percent, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.

* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said it had finalised plans to divest its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the medicine to Perrigo for $380 million.

* RIO TINTO - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Rio Tinto's lawsuit accusing rival Vale and others of conspiring to misappropriate its mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea.

* MITIE - British outsourcer Mitie reported a fall in operating profit in the first half of its fiscal year, as local government cuts weighed on demand for its healthcare division.

* JUST RETIREMENT GROUP - The company confirmed that a decision on its application regarding Partnership Assurance deal is expected in the first half of December 2015.

* PLAYTECH - The company terminated its proposed acquisition plan for Plus500, saying that steps being proposed to address some concerns will not sufficiently satisfy the Financial Conduct Authority.

* Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading, with U.S. oil plunging over 2 percent on festering worries over a global supply surplus.

* London copper sagged to a new 6-1/2-year low on Monday, with other metals near their own multi-year troughs, as China's slowing factory demand pushes more supply onto global markets and the dollar strengthens against a slew of other currencies.

