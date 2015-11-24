LONDON Nov 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
15 to 22 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent on Tuesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,305.49 points on
Monday.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of
Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper
manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.
* British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would boost the
budget of England's cash-strapped health service more rapidly than expected, a
day before he is due to announce big cuts to other areas of government.
* METALS PRICES - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year
lows hit the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains, but the outlook
for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese demand growth for metals.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia
pledged to work towards oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an
expected rise in U.S. crude stocks kept the gains in check.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Seadrill Partners LLC Q3 2015 Seadrill Partners LLC
Earnings Release
CML Microsystems Plc Half Year 2015 CML Microsystems
Plc Earnings Release
Shaftesbury PLC Full Year 2015 Shaftesbury PLC
Earnings Release
Telecom Plus PLC Half Year 2015 Telecom Plus PLC
Earnings Release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC Full Year 2015 Mitchells &
Butlers PLC Earnings Release
Drax Group PLC Drax Group PLC Trading Statement
Release
AO World PLC Half Year 2016 AO World PLC
Earnings Release
Pets at Home Group PLC Half Year 2016 Pets at Home Group
PLC Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC Q3 2015 Kingfisher PLC Trading
Statement Release
Babcock International Group Half Year 2015 Babcock
PLC International Group PLC Earnings
Release
Compass Group PLC Full Year 2015 Compass Group PLC
Earnings Release
Intertek Group PLC Intertek Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
Paragon Group of Companies Plc Full Year 2015 Paragon Group of
Companies Plc Earnings Release
(Reporting by Kit Rees)