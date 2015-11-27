LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
21 points lower, or down 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher on Thursday at 6,391.13.
* Britain's shopping streets, out-of-town malls and websites will be awash
with discounted goods on Friday as shoppers chase "Black Friday" deals in a
spending frenzy expected to top last year's record level.
* UNILEVER - Consumer goods maker Unilever said it would switch to
using only renewable energy by 2030 and would stop using energy from coal by
2020, as businesses jostle to highlight their green credentials ahead of a
global climate summit.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Brazilian energy and transportation group
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio has no plans to part ways with Royal
Dutch Shell on their Raízen joint venture, the world's largest cane processor,
Cosan Chairman Rubens Ometto said on Thursday.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto won final approval on Friday to expand its
Warkworth coal mine in Australia, with strict conditions imposed by the New
South Wales state government, against the protests of environmental and
community groups.
Rio Tinto gave the go-ahead on Friday to expand its bauxite output in
northern Australia with a $1.9 billion project, approving a major mine at a time
when most miners worldwide are slashing spending.
* BHP BILLITON - Illegal levels of arsenic and mercury polluted the
Rio Doce river in the days after a dam burst at an iron ore mine in early
November in Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster, according to tests by a
state water agency.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc said it
will book a loss of around 265 million pounds ($400 million) after completing a
tender for certain U.S. dollar, Sterling and Euro senior debt securities as it
seeks to trim its long-term interest expenses.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures fell on Friday with losses this month
standing at over 8 percent, hurt by disappointing Chinese economic data and
worries over a supply glut.
* METALS PRICES - Most base metals in Shanghai and London took a
breather on Friday following recent sharp gains that have aluminium eyeing its
second-best week this year and nickel also up sharply after an early-week rout
that dragged prices to multi-year lows.
* British consumer morale eased to a six-month low this month as optimism
about the economic outlook hit its lowest level since mid-2013, a survey by
market research company GfK showed on Friday.
* John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store group, said on
Friday its sales rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 21, though
the firm noted shoppers were planning ahead for "Black Friday" Nov. 27
discounts.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)