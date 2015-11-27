(Updates with company news, futures prices)
LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
21 points lower, or down 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures 0.5 percent lower ahead of the cash market
open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher on Thursday at 6,391.13.
* Britain's shopping streets, out-of-town malls and websites will be awash
with discounted goods on Friday as shoppers chase "Black Friday" deals in a
spending frenzy expected to top last year's record level.
* UNILEVER - Consumer goods maker Unilever said it would switch to
using only renewable energy by 2030 and would stop using energy from coal by
2020, as businesses jostle to highlight their green credentials ahead of a
global climate summit.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Brazilian energy and transportation group
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio has no plans to part ways with Royal
Dutch Shell on their Raízen joint venture, the world's largest cane processor,
Cosan Chairman Rubens Ometto said on Thursday.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto won final approval on Friday to expand its
Warkworth coal mine in Australia, with strict conditions imposed by the New
South Wales state government, against the protests of environmental and
community groups.
Rio Tinto gave the go-ahead on Friday to expand its bauxite output in
northern Australia with a $1.9 billion project, approving a major mine at a time
when most miners worldwide are slashing spending.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American said on Friday it would shut its
Drayton coal mine in Australia in 2016 after a state panel recommended that the
government should block an expansion of the mine, even after the footprint was
reduced.
* BHP BILLITON - Illegal levels of arsenic and mercury polluted the
Rio Doce river in the days after a dam burst at an iron ore mine in early
November in Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster, according to tests by a
state water agency.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc said it
will book a loss of around 265 million pounds ($400 million) after completing a
tender for certain U.S. dollar, Sterling and Euro senior debt securities as it
seeks to trim its long-term interest expenses.
* PENNON GROUP - Utility company Pennon Group Plc said its
first-half pretax profit rose 6.8 percent, helped by strength in its energy
recovery facilities unit.
* ALLIANCE TRUST - Karin Forseke, chairwoman of embattled
investment firm Alliance Trust, said on Friday she was stepping down from her
role on January 1, as the company implements a major overhaul following pressure
from activist investor Elliott Advisors.
* VOLEX - Power and data cables maker Volex Plc said it appointed
financier Nathaniel Rothschild as executive chairman with immediate effect.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures fell on Friday with losses this month
standing at around 9 percent, hurt by disappointing Chinese economic data and
worries over a supply glut.
* METALS PRICES - London nickel fell 3 percent on Friday after
recent sharp gains driven by expectations of output cuts by Chinese producers,
but the metal, along with copper, is still on track to snap a long streak of
weekly declines.
* British consumer morale eased to a six-month low this month as optimism
about the economic outlook hit its lowest level since mid-2013, a survey by
market research company GfK showed on Friday.
* John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store group, said on
Friday its sales rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 21, though
the firm noted shoppers were planning ahead for "Black Friday" Nov. 27
discounts.
* British house price growth slowed this month, according to a survey
published on Friday which suggested the recovery in the housing market, which
recently pushed prices to new record highs, is advancing at a modest pace.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)