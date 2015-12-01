LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 to 34 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index was down 19.06 points, or down 0.3 percent terms, at 6,356.09 by the close on Monday, lagging sharp gains in top euro zone shares as it missed out on the benefit from a weak euro and was hindered by falls in mining company BHP Billiton and Aberdeen Asset Management. * SABMILLER - Anheuser-Busch InBev's bid to buy its biggest rival, SABMiller, will be the subject of a U.S. Senate hearing next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday. * Britain's government should not give final approval to London's Heathrow airport for an expansion until it shows it accepts and will comply with environmental conditions, a Parliamentary committee said in a report. * British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would hold a debate and vote in parliament on Wednesday to decide whether to launch air strikes against Islamic State in Syria. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Northgate PLC Half Year 2015 Northgate PLC Earnings Release Topps Tiles PLC Full Year 2015 Topps Tiles PLC Earnings Release Merlin Merlin Entertainments PLC Entertainments PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)