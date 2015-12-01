(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 to 34 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index was down 19.06 points, or down 0.3 percent terms, at 6,356.09 by the close on Monday, lagging sharp gains in top euro zone shares as it missed out on the benefit from a weak euro and was hindered by falls in mining company BHP Billiton and Aberdeen Asset Management.

* BANKS - The Bank of England set out plans on Tuesday to require banks to hold as much as 10 billion pounds extra capital as the credit cycle moves into a more normal phase, but stopped short of immediate action.

The Bank of England also released the results of its latest stress test. Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered both only passed thanks to steps they took to improve their capital ratios mid-way through the testing process, while HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group , Santander and Nationwide did not have to take action.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS - The operator of Britain's Alton Towers where four teenagers were seriously injured in a roller coaster crash in June said trading at the park remained significantly down.

* SABMILLER - Anheuser-Busch InBev's bid to buy its biggest rival, SABMiller, will be the subject of a U.S. Senate hearing next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday.

* HOME RETAIL - Nicholas Marshall, who formerly headed the garden shop chain previously known as Wyevale, is eyeing a bid for Homebase, the home improvement arm of Home Retail Group, according to a report by the Financial Times.

* Britain's government should not give final approval to London's Heathrow airport for an expansion until it shows it accepts and will comply with environmental conditions, a Parliamentary committee said in a report.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would hold a debate and vote in parliament on Wednesday to decide whether to launch air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.

* MONITISE - Monitise, a mobile banking technology company, said its Chief Financial Officer Brad Petzer would step down.

