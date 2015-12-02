LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 percent at 6,395.65 by the close, boosted by the banking sector after it passed Bank of England stress tests. * BHP BILLITON - Brazil's Vale SA said November's deadly mining disaster at the Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton could cost it at least $443 million, but it was too early to put a price tag on what it expects to be a long clean-up from the pollution caused by the dam burst. * A fall in British shop prices accelerated and was the joint weakest reading on record in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, a latest sign that inflation is likely to remain subdued. * Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sage Group PLC Full Year 2015 The Sage Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)