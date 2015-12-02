UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 percent at 6,395.65 by the close, boosted by the banking sector after it passed Bank of England stress tests. * BHP BILLITON - Brazil's Vale SA said November's deadly mining disaster at the Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton could cost it at least $443 million, but it was too early to put a price tag on what it expects to be a long clean-up from the pollution caused by the dam burst. * A fall in British shop prices accelerated and was the joint weakest reading on record in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, a latest sign that inflation is likely to remain subdued. * Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sage Group PLC Full Year 2015 The Sage Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re