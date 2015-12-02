(Adds company news)

LONDON Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 percent at 6,395.65 by the close, boosted by the banking sector after it passed Bank of England stress tests.

* BHP BILLITON - Brazil's Vale SA said November's deadly mining disaster at the Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton could cost it at least $443 million, but it was too early to put a price tag on what it expects to be a long clean-up from the pollution caused by the dam burst.

* ZOOPLA - British property website Zoopla said the numbers of agents on its books continued to rise in recent months as it posted slightly higher-than-expected full-year earnings.

* DE LA RUE - Banknote printer De La Rue said it plans to reduce its paper production as part of cost-savings plans over the next few years to bring production into line with falling demand for paper banknotes.

* SAGE - Sage Group, the British provider of software for small businesses, achieved its target of growing revenue by 6 percent in the 12 months to end-Sept, and said it would equal or better the performance in its new financial year.

* GREENE KING PLC - In its first set of interim results since taking over smaller rival Spirit Pub, the pub group posted a rise in profit as more customers flocked to its pubs.

* SAGE - Saga Plc's largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold a 13 percent stake in the UK travel and insurance company via a discounted placing, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

* A fall in British shop prices accelerated and was the joint weakest reading on record in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, a latest sign that inflation is likely to remain subdued.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported.

* Britain's parliament is set to vote on Wednesday to approve air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria after months of wrangling over whether enough opposition Labour lawmakers would back military action.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM - The founder of the British price comparison website operator, Simon Nixon, will sell 5.5 to 6.4 percent stake in the company through a placing to institutions, sole bookrunner Credit Suisse said.

