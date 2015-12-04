UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.9 percent in early dealing on Friday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index fell 2.3 percent to a one-week low of 6,275 points on Thursday, after some new measures announced by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to support the region's economy fell short of analysts' expectations.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : UKFI extended Lloyds Banking Group's trading plan.
* BAE SYSTEMS : Aerospace and defence group BAE Systems announced a bond issue totalling $1.5 billion.
* EASYJET : Low-cost airline easyJet reported a rise in November passenger numbers.
* BERKELEY : Builder Berkeley said it was on course to meet its profit target.
* JD WETHERSPOON : Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon said it was taking action after a data breach of its old website.
* IG GROUP : Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it had appointed Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer.
* SAB MILLER : An Australian beer company owned by SABMiller Plc said on Friday it has recalled more than a million bottles of beer after broken glass was found in the product, a setback at the start of traditionally busy holiday season sales.
* UK POLITICS/LABOUR PARTY: Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Thursday with an increased share of the vote, a relief to the party's new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his first electoral test.
* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price are likely to rise more slowly next year, with prices increasing by between 4 and 6 percent compared with growth of nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, mortgage lender Halifax forecast on Friday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease.