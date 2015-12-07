(Adds company news items)
Dec 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38
points, or 0.5 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,238.29 points on
Friday, still smarting from disappointment around new measures announced in
European Central Bank's policy update on Thursday, and with the failure of OPEC
members to agree on an oil production ceiling pulling down miners and oil
stocks.
* INSURERS: British insurers Aviva and Prudential and the
Lloyd's of London insurance market were among 19 firms to have their capital
calculation models approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to
lower costs under new rules.
* BHP BILLITON: Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton Plc will cut 76
jobs from its Canadian potash operations due to low commodity prices, a company
spokesperson said on Friday.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc plans to cut more jobs in its investment
banking unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the British
bank steps up efforts to slash costs and boost profit.
* GLENCORE: Commodities group Glencore said it will idle its
loss-making Collinsville colliery in Australia for three weeks starting later
this month and will restrict production next year as thermal coal prices
deteriorate. It said it would also lay off 80 percent of the remaining staff at
the mine in Queensland state early next year with the loss of 180 jobs.
* PRUDENTIAL: Britain's largest insurer Prudential said it would give an
update on Jan 19 on its capital position under new European Union Solvency II
rules, ahead of other insurers who aim to issue ratios alongside annual earnings
statements.
* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron could approve as
soon as this week the building of a new runway at Heathrow Airport,
ending decades of political deadlock as well as breaking a famous pledge made in
2009 not to allow a third runway to be built at Europe's busiest hub airport.
* MEGGITT: Meggitt, a supplier of wheels, brakes and electronic
systems to planemakers, said it would grow underlying revenue at a rate in the
low to single digits in 2016, updating its guidance after a profit warning in
October.
* SERCO: British outsourcing firm Serco warned that it expected
revenue and trading profit in 2016 to decline further, due to the disposal of
its offshore call centre business and a number of lost contracts.
* AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS: Satellite group Avanti Communications has
won a contract with BT to help supply broadband services to British homes
that have slow connections on terrestrial networks.
* CAIRN HOMES: Irish builder Cairn Homes and private equity firm
Lone Star have agreed to buy a residential land portfolio from Royal Bank of
Scotland's Irish units for 503 million euros.
* EU REFERENDUM: Prime Minister David Cameron has privately conceded he may
have to campaign for Britain to leave the European Union if he continues to be
"completely ignored" by EU partners, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.
* BRUSSELS: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appears before European
Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, in Brussels on Monday,
only three days before the central bank is due to announce its latest monetary
policy decision (1400 GMT).
* ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING: The outlook for British manufacturing next year has
darkened, with output and new orders deteriorating at rates not seen since 2009,
according to an industry survey on Monday that warned of slowing growth both at
home and abroad.
* PERSIAN GULF FUNDS: Persian Gulf sovereign wealth funds have withdrawn
money from asset managers at a record rate this year as falling oil prices have
left gulf economies scrambling to inject cash into their economies, according to
a Financial Times report published on Sunday.
