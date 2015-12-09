(Adds company news, updates futures)
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.4 percent to 6,135.22 points on
Tuesday, marking its biggest drop since February 2009, as a slump in Anglo
American shares hit UK-listed miners.
* BT: The pension scheme of telecoms firm BT said it planned to pull
an 8.4 billion pound ($12.58 billion) government bond investment mandate from
its asset manager Hermes Investment Management, to save costs.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto plans to boost
aluminium production next year by about 10 percent due to productivity
improvements, it said on Tuesday, despite a global surplus weighing on prices.
* ASHTEAD: British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead expects
full-year results to be ahead of forecasts after posting a 21 percent rise in
pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year.
* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer,
faced tough questions on Tuesday from U.S. lawmakers unhappy over its plan to
buy SABMiller due to concerns the deal will hurt the fast-growing U.S.
craft beer industry.
* SERCO: British outsourcing group Serco has lost a contract to run
one of New Zealand's largest prisons following violence and safety lapses at the
troubled detention centre.
* STAGECOACH: British rail and bus operator Stagecoach downgraded
"modestly" its annual earnings forecast due to a fall in travel to big cities
since mid-November, a trend it blamed on militant attacks in Paris.
* OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it had signed
heads of agreements to sell the offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas
project Fortuna to six buyers.
* PENNON: British water and environmental services utility Pennon Group Plc
said it had appointed Christopher Loughlin as group chief executive
effective Jan. 1.
* UK GROWTH: The British Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday downgraded its
British growth forecasts for the next three years on the back of weaker trade
and manufacturing, which have been dragged by a slowdown in the global economy.
* OIL: Oil prices rose as U.S. crude stocks dipped, while Japan posted
rising machinery orders, lending the market support amid an ongoing supply glut
that could see the market run out of onshore crude storage sites in the first
quarter of 2016.
* LONDON AIRPORT: A decision over British airport expansion has taken too
long but could legitimately be delayed further due to the impact of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal on air quality data, a leading
candidate for London Mayor said on Tuesday.
* UK REFERENDUM: One of the City's best known investors, Richard Buxton,
chief executive and head of equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, has brushed
off the idea that the UK will separate itself from the European Union, saying
there is "no way" that British voters would accept the risks that come with
Brexit. (bit.ly/1TzJfFP)
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November
but remained well under the government's 2015 price target of 3 percent, raising
concerns that the world's no. 2 economy could be sucked into a Japan-style
deflationary trap.
Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta