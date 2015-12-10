Dec 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 31 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent weaker at 6,126.68 points on Wednesday, as a rally in commodity stocks helped it recover from three-week lows it hit earlier on the day. * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said it expected 2016 EBITDA of about $7.7 billion at current prices. * ROLLS-ROYCE: British income-focused investor Neil Woodford said on Wednesday he had sold his stake in Rolls-Royce, citing problems in the firm's military aerospace, marine and civil aerospace businesses. * SHELL: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company seeks to streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy prices. * Royal Dutch Shell has also shut its ethylene cracker complex at its Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore for maintenance to repair external corrosion in some areas, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is paying 23.8 million euros to German prosecutors to settle an investigation into tax evasion by part of Coutts, the Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1R9VriA) * UK PROPERTY: British property valuers reported sustained price increases in November and a record shortage of houses to sell, but expressed some hope that incentives for first-time buyers would lead to more sales in the coming months. * MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England on Thursday might seek to challenge the view in financial markets that it is still a very long way from raising interest rates, nearly seven years after it cut them to a record low. * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Babcock, 3I Group and Next will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1 point off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Darty PLC Half Year 2016 Darty PLC Earnings Release Whitbread PLC Q3 2015 Whitbread PLC Trading Statement Release Marshalls PLC Marshalls PLC Trading Statement Release Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2015 Go-Ahead Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release PZ Cussons PLC PZ Cussons PLC Trading Statement Release Sports Direct International Half Year 2015 Sports PLC Direct International PLC Earnings Release Ocado Group PLC Q4 2015 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement Release Centrica PLC Centrica PLC Trading Update Release John Wood Group PLC John Wood Group PLC Trading Update Micro Focus International Half Year 2015 Micro Focus PLC International PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)